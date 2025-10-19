DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 114.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.83.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $182.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $182.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,567.12. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

