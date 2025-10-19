ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 27.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.17). 4,543,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,432,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.37. The company has a market cap of £63.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,415.73 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
