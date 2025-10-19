Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR Shares Purchased by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 140.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 714,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,500 shares during the period. Core Natural Resources makes up about 7.7% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 1.36% of Core Natural Resources worth $49,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Core Natural Resources stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.70. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $234,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,430.36. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,165. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,043 shares of company stock worth $740,524. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

