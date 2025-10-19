ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 27.3% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.17). Approximately 4,543,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,432,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 27.3%
The company has a market capitalization of £63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,415.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.37.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.