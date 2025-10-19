DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,053.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $956.36 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $982.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,015.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

