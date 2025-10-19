International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.