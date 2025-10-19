Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 142,071 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $17,847,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 555,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 74.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 494,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 210,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $30.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.57 million. Analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 132.60%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

