Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Swmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 108,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VWO opened at $54.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

