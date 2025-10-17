TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,231 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $47,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.84 and a 52 week high of $238.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

View Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.