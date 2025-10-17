Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $755,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

