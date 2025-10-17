Empirical Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $152.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

