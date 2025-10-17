Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.8%

INTC opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.54.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

