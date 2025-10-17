Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 2.5%

ACN stock opened at $233.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.79 and its 200 day moving average is $279.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.