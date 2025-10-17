Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Mizuho increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total transaction of $348,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,712,767.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,852. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.0%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $324.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

