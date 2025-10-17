Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the second quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 70,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $312.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.33. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

