Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.60 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.45.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,986,340. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

