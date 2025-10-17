Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $770,000 Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.9%

TDG opened at $1,249.01 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,326.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,404.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.56.

View Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total value of $4,218,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,232 shares of company stock worth $28,755,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.