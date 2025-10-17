Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 139,170 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,170 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.46% of Equinix worth $352,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,232,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 116.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research lowered Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.14.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $812.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $785.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $812.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

