L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after buying an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,317,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of LHX opened at $284.28 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $308.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.