Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 967 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $196.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.71.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

