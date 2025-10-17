Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up 3.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $43,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $285,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,644 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $67,601,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,429.9% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 67,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,053.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $954.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $981.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,015.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.