Master S Wealth Management Inc. Has $702,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Master S Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 0.3% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Prologis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $2,120,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 297,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $126.92.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.74.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

