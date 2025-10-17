UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.09.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $355.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $322.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

