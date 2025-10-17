Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 201 BlackRock $BLK

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 201 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $1,171.69 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,040.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,300.81.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

