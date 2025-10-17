Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,043 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $95,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,783. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $2,687,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,328 shares of company stock worth $7,170,074 in the last three months. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Zoom Communications stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

