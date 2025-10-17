TFC Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

TFC Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.5% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $275.93 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04. The company has a market cap of $256.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

