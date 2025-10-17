Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 552 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $128.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

