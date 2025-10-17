Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Holdings Lifted by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,339,000 after buying an additional 1,971,996 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,751,000 after buying an additional 618,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,213,000 after buying an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE LOW opened at $243.11 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $285.24. The company has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

