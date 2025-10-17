Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $139.49 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.22. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.59.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.