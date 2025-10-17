Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

