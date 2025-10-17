First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.39 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $16,246,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,470,379,589.32. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,348,493 shares of company stock valued at $568,431,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild Redb raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

