TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stock Position Increased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE TEL opened at $224.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $226.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

