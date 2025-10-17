Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $500.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.25 and a 1-year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 target price (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

