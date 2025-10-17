Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $569.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,013.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

