WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 449.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $396.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

