Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in GE Aerospace $GE

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 18.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 643,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,829,000 after purchasing an additional 62,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $299.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $317.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.55 and its 200 day moving average is $249.76.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

