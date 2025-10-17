Vectors Research Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

