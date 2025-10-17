TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 57.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $387.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.62 and a 200-day moving average of $377.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

