NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 231 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 48.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 5.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,389. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE opened at $240.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.17. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $253.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

