Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by S Bank Fund Management Ltd

S Bank Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 333,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,499,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 511,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,267,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

