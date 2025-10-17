Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $422,000 in Chubb Limited $CB

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $5,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $268.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.28.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.