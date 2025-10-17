The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

