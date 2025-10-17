Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Invests $103,000 in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 893,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after buying an additional 706,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,641,000 after buying an additional 112,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $370,543,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,664,000 after buying an additional 333,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

