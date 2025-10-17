iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 26.1%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

