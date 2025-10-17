Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 83.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,494,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,256 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 112.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 73.7% during the second quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 84.0% during the second quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 99.1% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 138,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $41.96 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.