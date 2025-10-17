Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,941,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $636,029,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $216,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.89.

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.2%

CI opened at $290.97 on Friday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $358.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

