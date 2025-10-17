Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.44.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4%

General Dynamics stock opened at $330.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

