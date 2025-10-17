Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

PODD opened at $316.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $226.50 and a 12 month high of $353.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $399.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.05.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

