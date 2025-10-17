iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $362.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $369.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.