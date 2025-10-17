Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,053.71.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $954.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $981.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,015.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.